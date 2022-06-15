Golden Boy 2022: Confirmed nominees

Click here to read the full article. Writer/director Brooke Berman has added Alysia Reiner (Captain Marvel), Joel De La Fuente (The Man in the High Castle) and April Matthis (New Amsterdam) to the cast of the new Yvonne Woods starring comedy Ramona at Midlife. The dark comedy follows a single mother and former literary “It Girl” who discovers that her unflattering current reality is the subject of a hot filmmaker’s newest project. As Ramona faces up to her disappointments and wrecked friendships, she finds true creative power and is finally ready to become her best self. A comedy about who we...

