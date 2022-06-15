Buffalo Woman Airlifted Following Villenova Motorcycle Accident

A 55-year-old woman from Buffalo was airlifted to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Villenova. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the unidentified woman was making a left turn onto Oaks Road from Route 322 at about 3:30 PM, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She was treated at the scene by South Dayton EMS and the Chautauqua County Medic fly car for non-life threatening injuries, and she was later flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for more treatment. State Police also assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says no charges are expected.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO