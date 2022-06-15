ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Woman Airlifted Following Villenova Motorcycle Accident

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLENOVA – A 55-year-old Buffalo woman was airlifted via medial helicopter following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Villenova on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie rescue crews respond to reported near drowning

Erie firefighters responded to reports of a near drowning in the city on June 17. They were called to the 300 block of East Avenue shortly before noon. According to Captain Matt Costello of Engine 8, a postal worker, who was also an EMT, was performing CPR on the teenager when they arrived on scene. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Shooting Pistol On A City Street In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A 24-year-old man is accused of shooting a pistol several times in the air while walking around a street in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. Around 1:25 p.m., Dunkirk Police Dispatch received numerous calls regarding a person with a pistol walking in the area of the 400 block of Park and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenues, pointing the gun at people and shooting in the air several times.
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Dayton, NY
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Chautauqua County, NY
Accidents
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcycle Crash in Villenova Lands Buffalo Woman in Hospital

A 55-year-old woman from Buffalo was airlifted to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Villenova. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the unidentified woman was making a left turn onto Oaks Road from Route 322 at about 3:30 PM, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She was treated at the scene by South Dayton EMS and the Chautauqua County Medic fly car for non-life threatening injuries, and she was later flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for more treatment. State Police also assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says no charges are expected.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

21-year-old dirt bike driver ejected, killed in Bailey Avenue accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Tuesday evening accident on Bailey Avenue killed a Buffalo dirt bike driver. BPD officers responded to the crash at Bailey Avenue and Manhart Street around 7:20 p.m. Carlos Y. Hernandez, 21, the driver of an unregistered Honda dirt bike,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100,000 in damage Friday morning in Clarence Center

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Clarence Center as well as multiple other area fire departments responded to a fire that started at a pool heater Friday morning. The house owner who lived on Creekbend Court called about a fire from her pool heater spreading to her house around 10:50. Clarence Center, Main Transit, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments responded to the fire.
CLARENCE CENTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Buffalo Woman Airlifted#South Dayton Ems#Mercy Flight#Wny News Now
2 On Your Side

Man driving dirt bike on Bailey Avenue dies after crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man driving a dirt bike on Bailey Avenue died after a crash that took place on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Buffalo man was driving an unregistered Honda dirt bike north on Bailey Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a Dodge Durango, which was also going north but making a left turn onto Manhart Street.
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Charges Pending in Cattaraugus County Crash Involving Amish Buggy

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending in a crash involving an Amish buggy that injured two people last week in the Town of Napoli. Deputies responded to the scene on Pigeon Valley Road on June 8th and were advised that a vehicle had left the scene after the crash. One male was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for his injuries, while a juvenile female was flown by STAT MedEvac to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for serious injuries. Deputies located the vehicle at a residence a short time later. The crash remains under investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Taken to Hospital After Reported Drowning in East Erie

Emergency crews rushed a teen to the hospital after a reported drowning on Erie's east side late Friday morning, according to reports from the scene. It was reported just before noon in the 300 block of East Ave. The victim was a 17-year-old female and was taken to the hospital...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wesb.com

Wellsville Man Charged in Friendship Vehicle Theft

A Wellsville man was charged after a Friendship vehicle theft on Thursday. New York State Police charged 30-year-old Jerimiah D. Edwards with felony grand larceny, felony criminal possession of stolen property and auto stripping. The charges stem from a vehicle theft reported on March 11. Edwards was held in lieu...
WIVB

Four Buffalo firefighters receive promotions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest. Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night. Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant. It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charges Pending In Amish Buggy Hit-And-Run Crash

NAPOLI – Charges are pending against the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish Buggy in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Wednesday on Pigeon Valley Road in the Town of Napoli. Deputies report that two people were taken to...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police Investigating Crash on Route 60 in Pomfret

State Police in Fredonia are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the Town of Pomfret. Troopers, along with Fredonia Fire, responded to the scene of the crash on Route 60 just north of Ulrich's Trailer Park around 6:40 PM. One person was treated and transported by Fredonia Fire to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was reportedly traveling north on Route 60 when it went off the side of the road. Fredonia Fire was assisted by Cassadaga Fire.
FREDONIA, NY
WIVB

Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old man

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating missing 21-year-old Michael A. Fox. Fox, described as a white man, was last seen on June 13 just before 2 a.m. in the Town of Boston near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road.
erienewsnow.com

12 Arrested In Two Jamestown Drug Busts

JAMESTOWN – A dozen people were arrested on Wednesday in two seperate drug raids on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police’s Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators simultaneously executed search warrants at 47 Charles Street and 15 Cowden Place. Inside the Charles Street address, investigators...
JAMESTOWN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police investigate stabbing in Dunkirk

Dunkirk Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported early Sunday morning. Police officers responded to the area of East 4th Street and Park Avenue for a stabbing victim shortly after 5:30 AM. Police Chief Dave Ortolano says the male victim, who has not been identified, was reportedly stabbed in the chest. He says the victim was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to a trauma hospital in Erie for treatment...
DUNKIRK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy