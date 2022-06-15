Buffalo Woman Airlifted Following Villenova Motorcycle Accident

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
