Herschel Walker rails against “fatherless” Black homes — but has a secret son he never sees: report

By Matthew Chapman
 3 days ago
Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a bombshell report revealing that Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate and former football star Herschel Walker has a secret son.

"'And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,' Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding that he had been 'like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers,'" reported Roger Sollenberger. "The month before, Walker — who co-parented his 22-year-old son, Christian with both his ex-wife and current wife — told right-wing internet personalities Diamond and Silk that if you have 'a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman … you don't leave the child.'"

"What Walker hasn't publicly acknowledged is that he has a second son, who has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago," said the report. "The son, whose name The Daily Beast is withholding out of privacy concerns, has grown up more than 1,500 miles from Walker's Texas home. And the mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support. The Daily Beast confirmed these events through public posts, a court document where Walker is declared to be the child's father, and a person close to the boy's family with direct knowledge of the events."

According to the report, the boy receives Christmas and birthday presents from Walker — but otherwise there is no contact between them.

This comes amid a slew of other controversies facing Walker, who is running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker has faced questions about his alleged history of domestic violence, including threatening a former partner with a gun. He has also been caught repeatedly lying about his life background, including a claim that he graduated top of his class at the University of Georgia (he didn't graduate at all), and repeatedly claiming that he worked in law enforcement (he never did).

Comments / 12

frank mole
2d ago

He lectured absentee fathers and has no relationship with his own son. Welcome to the hypocrisy, idiocy, treachery and buffoonery unleashed upon us by Donald Trump. Warnock will make a mockery out of this bumbling incoherent fool in a debate

Reply(1)
10
Karen Johnson
2d ago

this is what happens when you run your mouth, stand up and admit you're a fraud. and you don't write or pre read your speeches. sit down sir.

Reply
6
 






















