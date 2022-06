There's three new Avatar: The Last Airbender movies in development at Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation. The upcoming animation projects were announced at the Annecy International Film Festival, where it was revealed that several #Avatar and The Legend of Korra veterans would be returning to work on the projects, including the co-creators Brian Konietzko and Michael DiMartino. This is just the beginning of the expansive Avatar Airbender and #LegendOfKorra universe Nickelodeon is setting out to create, which will encompass multiple TV shows and movies across a variety of platforms. In other news, Samuel L. Jackson is content with his current roles in Hollywood and tired of chasing roles that might win him an Oscar. And finally in entertainment news, we have our first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO