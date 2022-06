Jefferson City — The popular fundraiser was held at St. Peter's church on Broadway. The St. Mary's Auxiliary canceled the event in 2020 and held a drive-thru event in 2021. "You can tell everyone just needs this right now in the community, and it’s an event that people look forward to in the community. This is our sixty-fourth year since 1957, although it’s evolved over the years. It’s just something people look forward to because it’s an ice cream social and the social part of it is important to me," said Lisa Steppleman, Manager of St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO