Seniors go skydiving in Hawaii

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.An earthquake is the shaking of...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO