Seniors go skydiving in Hawaii

A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. A federal source tells CBS News four of the five were killed. There was no word on the fate of the fifth.The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.The aircraft was carrying five Marines, Englehart said, but he could not immediately confirm the total number of people aboard, including the crew, or whether there...
