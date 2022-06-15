Ask the Mayor — June 15, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

EVANSDALE — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.

