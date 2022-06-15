Ask the Mayor — June 15, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties in response to recent severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. In addition, the...
DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
MASON CITY — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States with the holiday taking place this Monday. It’s been celebrated annually on June 19th in various parts of the United States since 1865 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The group Mason City Voices of...
Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District. The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
(ABC 6 News) - Austin residents may have been confused by a new sign at the Oakland Ave. Kwik Trip, stating that gas pumps will no longer be available to use after closing. Rest assured, overnight customers can still fill up their vehicles at the Kwik Trip on 14th Street, or near the highway.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a high-speed chase around Mason City in May. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to eluding, possession of a controlled substance-2nd or subsequent offense, driving while barred, and possession of a cannabidiol-3rd or subsequent offense.
MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused mugger is pleading not guilty. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 26 for second-degree robbery. Police say Melby grabbed a woman the morning of May 23 in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue....
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in northern Iowa. Court documents state Todd Larue, 52, of Rockford, took converters off the property this weekend in the 300 block of 5th St. in Swaledale along with taking hand tools and full gas cans.
EVANSDALE — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
