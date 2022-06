We all know who evil Emperor Zurg is in the Toy Story movies but who is Zurg in Lightyear? The violet villain first mentioned in the very first Toy Story is the sworn enemy of the Galactic Alliance, the Space Rangers, and Buzz Lightyear. In the new Pixar movie Lightyear, though, the character has been slightly changed. What do we mean? Well, read on.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO