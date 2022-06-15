Evacuation Orders Lifted for Sheep Fire in Angeles National Forest

Photo: Getty Images

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) - All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for the Sheep fire in the Angeles National Forest, the San Bernardino County Fire Department has announced.

Highway 2 from Highway 138 to Sheep Creek Road was closed Tuesday because of the Sheep fire near Wrightwood. About 300 people were evacuated from the fire area on Sunday. No structures have been burned, according to the Angeles National Forest.

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest and San Bernardino County Fire Department say fighting the fire has been challenging because of dense vegetation, steep terrain, and high and erratic winds. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are 673 firefighters battling the fire, including staff from the Bureau of Land Management.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 81% contained and had burned 997 acres.

The Sheep fire started Saturday night. There was a Red Cross evacuation center open at Serrano High School at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

The community of Phelan on Desert Front Road and Wildhorse Canyon were under mandatory evacuation orders and warnings. Wrightwood had an evacuation warning.

Multiple powerlines are down, and a communication tower has been impacted and out of power, according to reports from the Angeles National Forest.