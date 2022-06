The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is urging Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to reconsider his decision to not testify or appear at its hearing June 22. "Mr. Snyder’s refusal to testify at the June 22 hearing would be inconsistent with his repeated commitments to cooperate with the Committee and cast doubt on your assertion that the Commanders are now 'a model of how to make extraordinary improvements in workplace culture,'" Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said in a letter to Snyder's attorney, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO