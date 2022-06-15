Houston Food Bank Receives Transformational Donation from Chevron to Expand the Organization

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2365 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: Cul-De-Sac, In Golf Course Community, Subdivision Lot. Practically Brand New...this home has all of the upgrades and none of the wait. This beautiful 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home is nestled in on a cul-de-sac street in the Crest at Woodforest; just a stone's throw from the Forest Island Pool home of 42 feet of water slide. Once inside this stunner, you will find wood plank tile throughout the downstairs common areas, and beautifully carpeted bedrooms and game room. The white kitchen cabinets breath brightness into the whole home solidifying its place as the heart of this home. Downstairs consists of the family room, dining room and kitchen along with two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, the laundry room and an awesome under stairs storage closet. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms, another full bathroom and game room. Don't miss your chance to experience all Woodforest has to offer!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO