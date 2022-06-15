Houston Food Bank Receives Transformational Donation from Chevron to Expand the Organization

2.47 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4600 Sq. Ft. Newly remodeled custom Farmhouse on 2.47 fully fenced acres.100% complete remodeled including plumbing, lighting, trim, cabinetry, bathrooms, vanities, HVAC & water heaters, all windows, floors, full irrigation, & more.Top to bottom transformation,attention to detail is prevalent throughout! Custom arched front door,high ceilings,hardwood floors everywhere & true shiplap throughout.Custom trimmed windows & doorways w/ glass transoms!Open floor plan kitchen to living room flow seamlessly.Massive quartz eat-in island, custom cabinetry, soft closing drawers & cabinets, commercial gas range & griddle, & more in this chef’s kitchen.Sunroom/dining has beautiful brick walls & stained shiplap ceiling!Master w/ soaking tub, separate shower, hearingbone marble floor, three closets & additional washer/dryer!5th bedroom/game room w/ full bathroom upstairs.Seperate 6th bedroom & bath added in 2020, could be private quarters!Don't miss the 2,500sqft barn, perfect for hosting events up to 250 people!
Comments / 0