Couple Bringing French Restaurant To Baltimore

A native Baltimore chef and his family will soon be opening the doors to their French rotisserie-style restaurant located in the Southwest District.

Rooted Rotisserie is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Joseph and Amanda Burton, as first reported by Baltimore Magazine.

Diners can expect a variety of French-inspired dishes including duck leg confit and brined juicy rotisserie chicken. The couple plans to partner with several different Maryland businesses to keep their menu at the 1116 Hollins St. location fresh and local, the outlet reports.

