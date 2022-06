There's no doubt that walking into Kitchen Stadium is a daunting experience for any chef. Whether you're new to competing or have outcooked the best of them, all bets are off when you find yourself in the midst of an "Iron Chef" battle. That's never been more true than now, with the latest reboot of the show: "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." This season welcomes a whole new slate of world class Iron Chefs to the stadium, not to mention the fierce challengers who are hungry to join their ranks. Regardless of how much culinary talent one may bring into the competition, the challenges, the time limits, and the sheer pressure of it all is enough to test any chef, no matter their resume.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO