CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are C’Ville is working to make childcare accessible for all. The nonprofit is offering a free summer program to help families. “We have an eight-week summer program for children between the ages of 5 and 17. We’re out here at Forest Hills Park having a lot of fun,” founder Tristan Kabesa said. “It is free for people living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County areas, and mainly the kids that are here are from lower-income housing developments.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO