Buffalo Woman Airlifted Following Villenova Motorcycle Accident
By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
3 days ago
VILLENOVA – A 55-year-old Buffalo woman was airlifted via medial helicopter following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Villenova on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Oak Road near Route...
Erie firefighters responded to reports of a near drowning in the city on June 17. They were called to the 300 block of East Avenue shortly before noon. According to Captain Matt Costello of Engine 8, a postal worker, who was also an EMT, was performing CPR on the teenager when they arrived on scene. […]
A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
Update: Fire was reported out by 11:25 a.m. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Fire Department responded to a major house fire on Saturday morning. Calls came in around 9:50 a.m. for a house fire on East 13th Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house, and heavy fire under […]
A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
A 55-year-old woman from Buffalo was airlifted to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Villenova. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the unidentified woman was making a left turn onto Oaks Road from Route 322 at about 3:30 PM, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She was treated at the scene by South Dayton EMS and the Chautauqua County Medic fly car for non-life threatening injuries, and she was later flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for more treatment. State Police also assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says no charges are expected.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was shot and killed Friday near the Broadway Market, and the homicide suspect was later shot by Buffalo Police. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. at Broadway and Sears Street, according to police. The man was shot multiple times and was eventually declared dead at the scene.
City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
An Allegany man was charged after the theft of a firearm Friday. New York State Police charged 58-year-old Clinton E. Finefrock with felony grand larceny and felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction. The charge stems from a firearm theft reported on May 30. Finefrock was issued...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Tuesday evening accident on Bailey Avenue killed a Buffalo dirt bike driver. BPD officers responded to the crash at Bailey Avenue and Manhart Street around 7:20 p.m. Carlos Y. Hernandez, 21, the driver of an unregistered Honda dirt bike,...
CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Clarence Center as well as multiple other area fire departments responded to a fire that started at a pool heater Friday morning. The house owner who lived on Creekbend Court called about a fire from her pool heater spreading to her house around 10:50. Clarence Center, Main Transit, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments responded to the fire.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest. Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night. Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant. It’s...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man driving a dirt bike on Bailey Avenue died after a crash that took place on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Buffalo man was driving an unregistered Honda dirt bike north on Bailey Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a Dodge Durango, which was also going north but making a left turn onto Manhart Street.
A Wellsville man was charged after a Friendship vehicle theft on Thursday. New York State Police charged 30-year-old Jerimiah D. Edwards with felony grand larceny, felony criminal possession of stolen property and auto stripping. The charges stem from a vehicle theft reported on March 11. Edwards was held in lieu...
NAPOLI – Charges are pending against the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish Buggy in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Wednesday on Pigeon Valley Road in the Town of Napoli. Deputies report that two people were taken to...
JAMESTOWN – A 50-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges following a late night burglary in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to a reported residential burglary around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at 15 East 15th Street. Police determined that someone forced entry into the house, however following a...
JAMESTOWN – A dozen people were arrested on Wednesday in two seperate drug raids on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police’s Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators simultaneously executed search warrants at 47 Charles Street and 15 Cowden Place. Inside the Charles Street address, investigators...
Emergency crews rushed a teen to the hospital after a reported drowning on Erie's east side late Friday morning, according to reports from the scene. It was reported just before noon in the 300 block of East Ave. The victim was a 17-year-old female and was taken to the hospital...
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy and injured two people last week. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident in Napoli on June 8th and were told a vehicle had left the scene after striking the buggy. Two passengers in the buggy were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.
SHERMAN – Two children who suffered burns in a fatal Sherman fire earlier this year will be welcomed home Thursday night, after spending months in the hospital. Hundreds are expected to line Main Street in Sherman to welcome home Miles and Elliye Mae Taylor, who narrowly escaped flames during a January fire at their West Main Street home.
Comments / 0