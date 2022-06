STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO