In light of the most recent massacre at Uvalde, many are asking, what can we do to stop these slaughters?. After 4 students were killed at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan last December, Michigan Senate GOP leader, Mike Shirkey, said he would allow a committee hearing on gun control legislation. There are bills waiting to be heard in the State Senate which would implement safe gun storage laws and red flag laws.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO