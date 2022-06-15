ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The new heroics of RNA in cell differentiation

By European Molecular Biology Laboratory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are increasingly learning of new reasons to appreciate RNA, and the glycolytic enzyme ENO1 seems to have provided yet another in new research from EMBL this week, as published in Molecular Cell. Researchers in the Hentze Group at EMBL Heidelberg used mouse embryonic stem cells to discover how...

Phys.org

Grain size of rocks in Earth's mantle affects tectonics

The planet is shaped by forces deep within its interior. These push the plates of the Earth's crust against each other, causing mountains and volcanoes to form along the collision zones. But when reconstructing what exactly is happening inside the Earth, we are limited to indirect observation; for example, by conducting pressure experiments on rocks from the Earth's mantle or by analyzing seismic waves triggered by earthquakes.
ASTRONOMY
contagionlive.com

2 Different COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibodies Effectively Neutralize Omicron

Out of 102 monoclonal antibodies tested, only Cv2.1169 and Cv2.3194 cross-neutralized all variants of concern, including Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants. Monoclonal antibodies were once considered the gold standard of COVID-19 treatment. However, the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant rendered them largely ineffective. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even paused distribution of many monoclonal antibodies after Omicron became the dominant variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new technology offers treatment for HIV infection through a single injection

A new study from Tel Aviv University offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one time treatment for patients with HIV. The study examined the engineering of type B white blood cells in the patient's body so as to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad, both from the school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was conducted in collaboration with additional researchers from Israel and the US. The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

"Off-the-Shelf" Cancer Vaccine Delivers Double Punch to Tumors

When normal cells experience DNA damage, they present proteins on their outer surfaces that serve as a “kill me” signal to both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, members of the immune system that come and destroy the labeled cells. Some cancer cells, however, have figured out how to clip those proteins off of their surfaces, allowing them to evade detection by the immune system’s search-and-destroy team.
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists unravel the mystery of genes that are key to brain development

Scientists are starting to understand the precise workings of a type of gene that, unlike other genes, does not code for proteins—the building blocks of life. New research led by the University of Bath shows the mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The TIP60-ATM axis regulates replication fork stability in BRCA-deficient cells

Maintenance of replication fork stability is essential for genome preservation. Stalled replication forks can be reversed by translocases such as SMARCAL1, and unless protected through the activity of the BRCA pathway, are subsequently subjected to nucleolytic degradation. The ATM and ATR kinases are master regulators of the DNA damage response. ATM activation upon DNA damage is mediated by the acetyltransferase TIP60. Here, we show that the TIP60-ATM pathway promotes replication fork reversal by recruiting SMARCAL1 to stalled forks. This enables fork degradation in BRCA-deficient cells. We also show that this ATM activity is not shared by ATR. Moreover, we performed a series of genome-wide CRISPR knockout genetic screens to identify genetic determinants of the cellular sensitivity to ATM inhibition in wildtype and BRCA2-knockout cells, and validated the top hits from multiple screens. We provide a valuable list of common genes which regulate the response to multiple ATM inhibitors. Importantly, we identify a differential response of wildtype and BRCA2-deficient cells to these inhibitors. In BRCA2-knockout cells, DNA repair genes (including RAD17, MDC1, and USP28) were essential for survival upon ATM inhibitor treatment, which was not the case in wild-type cells. These findings may eventually help guide the way for rational deployment of ATM inhibitors in the clinic.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Understanding the nature of big earthquakes

Songqiao "Shawn" Wei, an Endowed Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences in the College of Natural Science at Michigan State University has been studying the earthquakes in response to Earth's tectonic plate movement around the world. What is an earthquake?. An earthquake is...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Direct identification of A-to-I editing sites with nanopore native RNA sequencing

Inosine is a prevalent RNA modification in animals and is formed when an adenosine is deaminated by the ADAR family of enzymes. Traditionally, inosines are identified indirectly as variants from Illumina RNA-sequencing data because they are interpreted as guanosines by cellular machineries. However, this indirect method performs poorly in protein-coding regions where exons are typically short, in non-model organisms with sparsely annotated single-nucleotide polymorphisms, or in disease contexts where unknown DNA mutations are pervasive. Here, we show that Oxford Nanopore direct RNA sequencing can be used to identify inosine-containing sites in native transcriptomes with high accuracy. We trained convolutional neural network models to distinguish inosine from adenosine and guanosine, and to estimate the modification rate at each editing site. Furthermore, we demonstrated their utility on the transcriptomes of human, mouse and Xenopus. Our approach expands the toolkit for studying adenosine-to-inosine editing and can be further extended to investigate other RNA modifications.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Questioning the ethics of computer chips that use lab-grown human neurons

The year is 2030 and we are at the world’s largest tech conference, CES in Las Vegas. A crowd is gathered to watch a big tech company unveil its new smartphone. The CEO comes to the stage and announces the Nyooro, containing the most powerful processor ever seen in a phone. The Nyooro can perform an astonishing quintillion operations per second, which is a thousand times faster than smartphone models in 2020. It is also ten times more energy-efficient with a battery that lasts for ten days.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Mars as a base for asteroid exploration and mining

Mining the asteroids for resources like iron, precious metals, water, or other valuable species may someday become profitable. Mining will probably starting with near Earth objects (NEOs), asteroids whose paths cross the Earth's orbital path. In the long-term, however, mining will want to access the Main Belt of asteroids that orbit between Mars and Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Machine learning for comprehensive prediction of high risk for Alzheimer's disease based on chromatic pupilloperimetry

Currently there are no reliable biomarkers for early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the preclinical stage. This study assessed the pupil light reflex (PLR) for focal red and blue lightÂ stimuli in central and peripheral retina in 125 cognitively normal middle age subjects (45"“71Â years old) at high risk for AD due to a family history of the disease (FH+), and 61 age-similar subjects with no family history of AD (FHâˆ’) using Chromatic Pupilloperimetry coupled with Machine Learning (ML). All subjects had normal ophthalmic assessment, and normal retinal and optic nerve thickness by optical coherence tomography. No significant differences were observed between groups in cognitive function and volumetric brain MRI. Chromatic pupilloperimetry-based ML models were highly discriminative in differentiating subjects with and without AD family history, using transient PLR for focal red (primarily cone-mediated), and dim blue (primarily rod-mediated) light stimuli. Features associated with transient pupil response latency (PRL) achieved Area Under the Curve Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUC-ROC)Â of 0.90"‰Â±"‰0.051 (left-eye) and 0.87"‰Â±"‰0.048 (right-eye). Parameters associated with the contraction arm of the rod and cone-mediated PLR were more discriminative compared to parameters associated with the relaxation arm and melanopsin-mediated PLR. Significantly shorter PRL for dim blue light was measured in the FH+ group in two test targets in the temporal visual field in right eye that had highest relative weight in the ML algorithm (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error, SE 0.449Â s"‰Â±"‰0.007Â s vs. 0.478Â s"‰Â±"‰0.010Â s, p"‰="‰0.038). Taken together our study suggests that subtle focal changes in pupil contraction latency may be detected in subjects at high risk to develop AD, decades before the onset of AD clinical symptoms. The dendrites of melanopsin containing retinal ganglion cells may be affected very early at the preclinical stages of AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-specific total mRNA expression: a robust and prognostic feature across cancers

In the identification of clinically relevant gene signatures across cancers, a common assumption made during RNA sequencing analyses is that tumor cells from different cancer specimens share the same mRNA content. This assumption can result in the biased identification of genes that vary in concentration across patient samples and the omission of genes that change in absolute mRNA abundance. Moreover, total mRNA content is believed to be an important metric on its own and correlated with cellular phenotype.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data: potential pitfalls and paths forward

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data emerges as a trending topic. However, empowering diagonal methods for novel biological discoveries requires bridging huge gaps. Here, we comment on potential risks and future directions of diagonal integration for multimodal single-cell data. With the advance of new single-cell technologies, single-cell computational analysis has...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists serendipitously discover rare cluster compound

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a novel cluster compound that could prove useful as a catalyst. Compounds, called polyoxometalates, that contain a large metal-oxide cluster carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere, from anti-viral medicines to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices. The new...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of neuroepithelial cells and other cell types of the gills of zebrafish (Danio rerio) exposed to hypoxia

The fish gill is a multifunctional organ involved in numerous physiological processes, such as gas exchange and sensing of hypoxia by respiratory chemoreceptors, called neuroepithelial cells (NECs). Many studies have focused on zebrafish (Danio rerio) to investigate the structure, function and development of the gills, yet the transcriptomic profile of most gill cells remains obscure. We present the results of a comprehensive transcriptomic analysis of the gills of zebrafish using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA"seq). Gill cells from ETvmat2:EGFP zebrafish were individually labelled before scRNA"seq library construction using 10Ã— Genomics Chromium technology. 12,819 cells were sequenced with an average depth of over 27,000 reads per cell. We identified a median of 485 genes per cell and 16 cell clusters, including NECs, neurons, pavement cells, endothelial cells and mitochondrion-rich cells. The identity of NECs was confirmed by expression of slc18a2, encoding the vesicular monoamine transporter, Vmat2. Highly differentially-expressed genes in NECs included tph1a, encoding tryptophan hydroxylase, sv2 (synaptic vesicle protein), and proteins implicated in O2 sensing (ndufa4l2a, cox8al and epas1a). In addition, NECs and neurons expressed genes encoding transmembrane receptors for serotonergic, cholinergic or dopaminergic neurotransmission. Differential expression analysis showed a clear shift in the transcriptome of NECs following 14Â days of acclimation to hypoxia. NECs in the hypoxia group showed high expression of genes involved in cell cycle control and proliferation. The present article provides a complete cell atlas for the zebrafish gill and serves as a platform for future studies investigating the molecular biology and physiology of this organ.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chemists create a sensor that accurately detects the saliva pH of humans

Chemists at the Ural Federal University have created a sensor for determining the pH of human saliva. This is a fluorophore with strong and stable emission, which picks up the smallest fluctuations in the pH in biological fluids. The analysis is performed using microdoses of the substance and a spectrometer, in which the substance is irradiated with a special lamp. The pH data appears in 5-7 seconds. The first results of joint studies of saliva samples and the sensor, conducted by scientific groups of the Department of Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry and the Department of Analytical Chemistry are described in the journal Dyes and Pigments.
SCIENCE

