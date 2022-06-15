The new heroics of RNA in cell differentiation

The fish gill is a multifunctional organ involved in numerous physiological processes, such as gas exchange and sensing of hypoxia by respiratory chemoreceptors, called neuroepithelial cells (NECs). Many studies have focused on zebrafish (Danio rerio) to investigate the structure, function and development of the gills, yet the transcriptomic profile of most gill cells remains obscure. We present the results of a comprehensive transcriptomic analysis of the gills of zebrafish using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA"seq). Gill cells from ETvmat2:EGFP zebrafish were individually labelled before scRNA"seq library construction using 10Ã— Genomics Chromium technology. 12,819 cells were sequenced with an average depth of over 27,000 reads per cell. We identified a median of 485 genes per cell and 16 cell clusters, including NECs, neurons, pavement cells, endothelial cells and mitochondrion-rich cells. The identity of NECs was confirmed by expression of slc18a2, encoding the vesicular monoamine transporter, Vmat2. Highly differentially-expressed genes in NECs included tph1a, encoding tryptophan hydroxylase, sv2 (synaptic vesicle protein), and proteins implicated in O2 sensing (ndufa4l2a, cox8al and epas1a). In addition, NECs and neurons expressed genes encoding transmembrane receptors for serotonergic, cholinergic or dopaminergic neurotransmission. Differential expression analysis showed a clear shift in the transcriptome of NECs following 14Â days of acclimation to hypoxia. NECs in the hypoxia group showed high expression of genes involved in cell cycle control and proliferation. The present article provides a complete cell atlas for the zebrafish gill and serves as a platform for future studies investigating the molecular biology and physiology of this organ.
