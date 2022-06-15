ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Q&A with the TBI on the search for Summer Wells one year after her disappearance

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

In advance of the one year anniversary of the June 15, 2021 disappearance of Summer Wells the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an updated list of frequently asked questions and their answers.

The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were also planning a press conference press conference on Wednesday, June 15 to update the public on the search for Summer.

Check the Rogersville Review Facebook page or www.therogersvillereview.com to learn more about what transpired at that press conference.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart noted that one year later the spread of false information continues to hinder the investigation into Summer’s disappearance.

“While investigators have been diligently working to find answers, they’ve had to deal with hundreds of tips generated by false information that – in some cases – has been intentionally spread across social media platforms,” Earhart said. “To date, we’ve received well over 2,000 tips. The vast majority of those pertain to rumors, speculation, and false information shared on social media. Sadly, we are aware of several groups and individuals who have used this case for their own personal gain. They spread false information and speculation posed as facts about the investigation in an effort to solicit donations. We encourage the public to be cautious about donating to those groups.”

Updated TBI Q&A on the search for Summer

Is this considered a cold case? No. Investigative work continues to occur almost daily.

Is the AMBER Alert still active? Yes. An AMBER Alert remains active until a child is located.

When was Summer last seen? Her mother reports last seeing her on the afternoon of June 15th at their home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we will not provide additional information regarding the timeline.

Have you searched the home and property around the residence? Yes, more than once, including the basement, crawl space, all vehicles, outbuildings, barrels, and other items located on the property. Additionally, K9 teams specializing in a variety of search methods have also been utilized.

Have you searched the phones and computers belonging to the Wells family? Yes, working alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, numerous subpoenas and search warrants have been obtained, resulting in any available digital evidence being collected, searched, and documented. This includes social media accounts.

Have you analyzed cell phone data? Yes. Cell phone data and cell tower data have been analyzed.

Have you searched the flower bed? There was not a flower bed. Summer’s mother and grandmother stated that she was planting flowers with them shortly before she was last seen. The flowers were planted in pots, and yes, the pots were examined.

How many ground searches have been conducted? Three large-scale searches have occurred. Dozens of other targeted searches have been conducted over the last year as a result of investigators following up on leads.

Have you searched waterways in the area? Yes. Dive teams were brought in to search bodies of water in the area on several different occasions.

Have you conducted aerial searches? Yes. Numerous searches from the air have been completed. Additionally, drones were used to map the area and to pinpoint bodies of water as well as any other points of interest.

Will additional searches be conducted? Investigators will continue to search points of interest as they are developed as well as follow up on all tips regarding Summer’s whereabouts.

Have you collected and reviewed surveillance video? Yes. We’ve collected surveillance photos and videos from a variety of locations. Additionally, the entire area was canvased in an effort to locate any residential cameras that weren’t voluntarily reported. Please keep in mind that the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County is very rural, with few businesses and no traffic cameras.

Have you questioned the parents? Yes. Both have been questioned more than once.

Have you questioned the children that were in the home at the time Summer went missing? Yes. Summer’s brothers have been interviewed.

Have you questioned neighbors and searched their properties? Yes.

Have you questioned registered sex offenders in the area? Yes.

Is there evidence that Summer was abducted? None that we’ve developed at this stage. However, we continue to investigate all possibilities.

Is the FBI involved? Yes. They’ve been involved since the AMBER Alert was issued. Additionally, in the first week, the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team responded to the area. FBI agents continue to assist with the investigation.

Why did you release information about a Toyota Truck? An individual who travels through the area regularly as part of his job stated that he recalls possibly seeing a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed. The individual stated that the truck might have been parked in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14th, or Tuesday, June 15th. That vehicle was not captured on surveillance cameras. In an effort to cover all bases and identify the driver, the TBI, in agreement with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, released the vehicle description. Our hope was that the individual might have information that could help the investigation. The driver has not come forward, nor have the hundreds of vehicles reported to us as matching the description panned out.

