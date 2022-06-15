Alabama Football Adds Two FCS Non-Conference Opponents in 2025, 2028
Eastern Illinois will travel to Tuscaloosa in 2025, while UT-Martin will make its way to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2028.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has added two FCS non-conference opponents for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, according to reports.
First broken by FBSSchedules.com , the Crimson Tide will host Eastern Illinois in 2025 and Tennessee-Martin in 2028. FBSSchedules acquired the information via contracts due to a state open records request.
Eastern Illinois' game in Tuscaloosa is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. According to the contracts, the program will receive $560,000 for participating in the game. UT-Martin will play at Bryant-Denny Stadium three years later on Sept. 16, 2028, with the Skyhawks earning $500,000 for the contest.
Alabama and UT-Martin were slated to play each other in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game's cancellation due to the SEC's revamped 10-game, conference-only schedule.
With the Eastern Illinois game, Alabama has potentially completed its non-conference schedule for 2025. That same year, the Crimson Tide is slated to face a game at Florida State as well as home games against Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. Alabama will still tentatively need to add one more non-conference opponent to its 2028 schedule, with home games against Ohio State and UT-Martin scheduled along with a road game at Oklahoma State.
With conference realignment on the horizon due to the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025, both Eastern Illinois' and UT-Martin's contracts possess "good faith" clauses, according to FBSSchedules.com. Those agreements state that should schedules be forced to change due to altered conference scheduling, the schools will discuss future dates to reschedule the games.
Here is a list of Alabama football's non-conference opponents scheduled through 2035:
Alabama Future Non-Conference Opponents
2022
Sept. 3: Utah State
Sept. 10: at Texas
Sept. 17: Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 19: Austin Peay
2023
Sept. 9: Texas
Sept. 16: at South Florida
2024
Aug. 31: Western Kentucky
Sept. 7: South Florida
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin
2025
Aug. 30: at Florida State
Sept. 6: Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 13: Wisconsin
Nov. 22: Eastern Illinois
2026
Sept. 5: at West Virginia
Sept. 12: South Florida
Sept. 19: Florida State
2027
Sept. 4: West Virginia
Sept. 18: at Ohio State
2028
Sept. 9: Ohio State
Sept. 16: UT-Martin
Sept. 23: at Oklahoma State
2029
Sept. 1: at Notre Dame
Sept. 15: Oklahoma State
2030
Aug. 31: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 14: Notre Dame
2031
Aug. 30: Georgia Tech
Sept. 13: at Boston College
2032
Sept. 4: Arizona
Sept. 11: at Oklahoma
2033
Sept. 3: at Arizona
Sept. 10: Oklahoma
2034
Sept. 2: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 16: Boston College
2035
Sept. 1: Virginia Tech
