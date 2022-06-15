Alabama Football Adds Two FCS Non-Conference Opponents in 2025, 2028

Eastern Illinois will travel to Tuscaloosa in 2025, while UT-Martin will make its way to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2028.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has added two FCS non-conference opponents for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, according to reports.

First broken by FBSSchedules.com , the Crimson Tide will host Eastern Illinois in 2025 and Tennessee-Martin in 2028. FBSSchedules acquired the information via contracts due to a state open records request.

Eastern Illinois' game in Tuscaloosa is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. According to the contracts, the program will receive $560,000 for participating in the game. UT-Martin will play at Bryant-Denny Stadium three years later on Sept. 16, 2028, with the Skyhawks earning $500,000 for the contest.

Alabama and UT-Martin were slated to play each other in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game's cancellation due to the SEC's revamped 10-game, conference-only schedule.

With the Eastern Illinois game, Alabama has potentially completed its non-conference schedule for 2025. That same year, the Crimson Tide is slated to face a game at Florida State as well as home games against Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. Alabama will still tentatively need to add one more non-conference opponent to its 2028 schedule, with home games against Ohio State and UT-Martin scheduled along with a road game at Oklahoma State.

With conference realignment on the horizon due to the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025, both Eastern Illinois' and UT-Martin's contracts possess "good faith" clauses, according to FBSSchedules.com. Those agreements state that should schedules be forced to change due to altered conference scheduling, the schools will discuss future dates to reschedule the games.

Here is a list of Alabama football's non-conference opponents scheduled through 2035:

Alabama Future Non-Conference Opponents

2022

Sept. 3: Utah State

Sept. 10: at Texas

Sept. 17: Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 19: Austin Peay

2023

Sept. 9: Texas

Sept. 16: at South Florida

2024

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: South Florida

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

2025

Aug. 30: at Florida State

Sept. 6: Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 13: Wisconsin

Nov. 22: Eastern Illinois

2026

Sept. 5: at West Virginia

Sept. 12: South Florida

Sept. 19: Florida State

2027

Sept. 4: West Virginia

Sept. 18: at Ohio State

2028

Sept. 9: Ohio State

Sept. 16: UT-Martin

Sept. 23: at Oklahoma State

2029

Sept. 1: at Notre Dame

Sept. 15: Oklahoma State

2030

Aug. 31: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 14: Notre Dame

2031

Aug. 30: Georgia Tech

Sept. 13: at Boston College

2032

Sept. 4: Arizona

Sept. 11: at Oklahoma

2033

Sept. 3: at Arizona

Sept. 10: Oklahoma

2034

Sept. 2: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 16: Boston College

2035

Sept. 1: Virginia Tech

