Report: Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their number for Mason Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have compensation in mind for quarterback Mason Rudolph, and are waiting until teams hit that threshold, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo.

The Steelers currently have Rudolph taking second-team reps during summer workouts, but Fittipaldo said they'd be willing to part ways with the fifth-year quarterback. Their asking price right now is a fifth-round pick.

Rudolph is believed to have an opportunity to start this season for the Steelers, but Mitch Trubisky holds the lead in the battle heading into training camp. First-round pick Kenny Pickett seems like the obvious choice as the backup if Rudolph does not win the job.

Rudolph holds a $4 million cap hit this season with $1 million in dead money, if the team decided to release him.

