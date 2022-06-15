ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

By Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers have their number for Mason Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have compensation in mind for quarterback Mason Rudolph, and are waiting until teams hit that threshold, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo.

The Steelers currently have Rudolph taking second-team reps during summer workouts, but Fittipaldo said they'd be willing to part ways with the fifth-year quarterback. Their asking price right now is a fifth-round pick.

Rudolph is believed to have an opportunity to start this season for the Steelers, but Mitch Trubisky holds the lead in the battle heading into training camp. First-round pick Kenny Pickett seems like the obvious choice as the backup if Rudolph does not win the job.

Rudolph holds a $4 million cap hit this season with $1 million in dead money, if the team decided to release him.

Comments / 47

Harold Baker
3d ago

Mason never had the opportunity to compete for the starting job the team should of been honest with him I wish him luck with his next team

Reply(3)
7
Dan Smith
2d ago

they can ask for a 5th round pick, but be honest........he is not a starter. never has and probably never will. best they will be offered is a 6th or 7th.

Reply
8
that dude
2d ago

just take his name off his locker and turn off his access card to get into the building. he will eventually stop showing up and stealing a paycheck

Reply
8
 

