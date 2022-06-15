ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Texans RB Marlon Mack gets special teams reps during minicamp

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans brought in Marlon Mack as a reclamation project. The former Indianapolis Colts running back had been supplanted by Jonathan Taylor due to injuries and also the former 2020 second-rounder taking off in Mack’s absence.

The Texans’ run game was dismal in 2021, finishing last in yards per carry (3.4) and yards per game (83.6). Adding Mack would give the Texans a chance to rebound.

According to video from Texans Wire alumnus Coty Davis, Mack was taking reps on special teams during mandatory minicamp Wednesday at Houston Methodist Training Center.

For his career, Mack played 24 special teams snaps for the Colts — all in 2017, his rookie season. Mack also returned three kicks for 69 yards in his first year.

If Mack is willing to play special teams, it could give him more staying power on Houston’s roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

