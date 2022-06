(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Posey Lester Baliles Jr., 85, of Stuart, died Sunday, June 12. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

STUART, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO