Public Safety

North Belfast: Man seriously injured with 'bladed weapons' in burglary

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s has been seriously injured after an aggravated burglary in North Belfast. It...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Four teenagers taken to hospital after serious Aberdeenshire crash

Four teenagers were taken to hospital - including one by air ambulance - after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire. A Vauxhall Corsa was the only vehicle involved in the accident on the A944 Alford to Whitehouse road at about 22:00 on Tuesday. The 17-year-old man who was flown to Aberdeen...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Duncairn Gardens: Petrol bomb thrown at gate in north Belfast

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a gate in north Belfast on Wednesday, police have said. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of the incident in the Duncairn Gardens area shortly after 17:50 BST. Police appealed for information and urged anyone with video footage to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four people are arrested after policeman was knocked unconscious in ‘unprovoked’ attack outside Wolverhampton stadium before England’s 4-0 defeat to Hungary

Four people have been arrested after a police officer was hospitalised last night after he was attacked outside Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton ahead of England's humiliation at the hands of Hungary. The PC, who is a member of West Midlands Football Unit - was behind the Stan Cullis stand when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lancaster nightclub attack: Man seriously hurt by punch dies

A man who was critically injured when he was punched outside a nightclub has died days later in hospital. Joshua Hughes, 22, hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster at about 04:30 BST on Sunday. He was part of a group who had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sutton Coldfield man found guilty of ceremonial dagger murder

A man who stabbed a 31-year-old with a ceremonial dagger has been found guilty of his murder. Gary Warner was attacked in the early hours of 31 October 2020 on Stone Avenue in Sutton Coldfield, and later died at Good Hope Hospital. West Midlands Police said his attacker, Kane Stonehouse,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of murdering wife and children found dead in prison

A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda SiochanaIt added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Warton drink and drug driver jailed over death crash

A man whose passenger died when he crashed his van while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine has been jailed. Ashley Donald, 19, was killed when Andrew Smalley, 22, crashed in his home village of Warton on 26 June 2021. Lancashire Police said Smalley, of Harbour Lane, had drunk...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Liverpool gangland enforcer charged £10k to blind victim

A gangland enforcer who threw acid in a man's face and plotted to blind others under the orders of an underworld crime boss has been jailed for life. Jonathan Gordon, 34, of Liverpool, charged £6,000 to carry out an acid attack and £10,000 to blind a victim. One...
BBC

Sheffield: Murder charge after man, 50, injured near pond

A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield. Police were called to Herries Road in Shirecliffe to reports of concern for a man on Thursday evening. The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found injured in a street in Wolverhampton. West Midlands Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered in Kingsland Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday. She died shortly after being taken to hospital....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pig feed deaths: Managers jailed after yard workers drowned

Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
ACCIDENTS

