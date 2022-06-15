North Belfast: Man seriously injured with 'bladed weapons' in burglary

A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda SiochanaIt added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO