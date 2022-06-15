ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Chief of one of the UK's largest police forces calls for cannabis to be decriminalised to free up officers' time

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjGlI_0gBcCDgH00
John Campbell, chief constable of Thames Valley Police - England's fifth largest force - said the existence of a 'lucrative' illegal cannabis market led to violence

A police chief today called for the decriminalisation of cannabis to free up resources for other police work.

John Campbell, chief constable of Thames Valley Police - England's fifth largest force - said the existence of a 'lucrative' illegal market led to violence and criminality.

He said police forces had spent years cracking down on weed smokers without being able to snuff out the problem.

'It's a recurring problem, so you might argue there has to be an alternative consideration of trying something else,' he told the Home Affairs select committee.

'But that comes with a great deal of, I guess, risk, or kind of like attached to a whole aspect of public perception, let alone the political aspects of that.'

The panel also heard from senior police officers and other PCCs speaking about drug policy, policing and the law on illegal substances.

Panel members were asked for their opinions on decriminalisation and regulation of some drugs, notably cannabis, after they had taken evidence at previous hearings in favour of the move.

What are the UK's cannabis laws and what are the risks of using it?

Cannabis is an illegal Class B drug in the UK, meaning possession could result in a five year prison sentence and those who supply the drug face up to 14 years in jail.

However, the drug is widely used for recreational purposes and can make users feel relaxed and happy.

But smoking it can also lead to feelings of panic, anxiety or paranoia.

Scientific studies have shown the drug can alleviate depression, anxiety and stress, but heavy use may worsen depression in the long term by reducing the brain's ability to let go of bad memories.

It can also contribute to mental health problems among people who already have them, or increase users' risk of psychosis or schizophrenia, according to research.

Marijuana can be prescribed for medical uses in more than half of US states, where it is used to combat anxiety, aggression and sleeping problems. Researchers are also looking into whether it could help people with autism, eczema or psoriasis.

Cannabis oil containing the psychoactive chemical THC, which is illegal in the UK, is claimed to have cancer-fighting properties, and one 52 year-old woman from Coventry says she recovered from terminal bowel and stomach cancer by taking the drug.

David Thorne, Assistant Chief Constable of South Wales Police, suggested 'a great deal of caution' was needed before making any decisions around decriminalisation.

'Legalised substances such as alcohol and tobacco still do a huge amount of harm and there's quite a significant black market,' he told MPs.

'Having said that there have been some benefits shown from decimalisation of low levels so we can get people into treatment rather than criminalising them.

'But whatever we do in this space has to be evidence led rather than going on opinion.'

David Sidwick, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Dorset, said the majority of PCCs are against the idea and it will only create more crime and public health problems.

He said: 'The last time there was a state-sanctioned drug like this it was called Thalidomide.

'There's two issues here - one, would it make life any easier from the point of view of the crime aspect? No. Unequivocally.

'If you look at places across the world where they've done it, like California, the black market there is five times larger than what it was before.

'So it won't change a thing, it will just make it worse.'

Mr Sidwick suggested decriminalisation would also have a negative impact on public health.

'Portugal had a 30-fold increase in its psychosis hospitalisations between 2010 and 2015,' he said.

'Scotland itself mentioned a 74% increase in the same thing - it was reported in the papers in January.

'Professors of psychiatry are calling for cannabis to be a class A drug again.

'The US... we know that every four minutes somebody is hospitalised for psychosis from cannabis.

'So, from that perspective, just looking at psychosis, I'd say 'No.' But I've had to examine this in depth.

'And you can see the same thing with autism - a 60% uplift in those states. You can see an increase in those states which have legalised, for cancer, for birth defects.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTWOe_0gBcCDgH00
Mr Campbell said police forces had spent years cracking down on weed smokers without being able to snuff out the problem

Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, told the panel a 'common thread' of the Government's 10-year drug strategy, Harm To Hope, launched last December, is around how drug users are treated and treatment as an alternatives to criminalisation.

She added: 'And actually we probably see some of our better results in terms of changing behaviours and changing offending moving forward, when we do look at some of the alternatives.

'But as it stands at the moment we still need that very hard option of the criminal justice system as well.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manhunt for ‘British Escobar’ after Greek police seize £12m of cocaine in banana shipment

Four Britons have been arrested after a raid on a luxury Greek villa where £12 million worth of cocaine was seized. Police have now launched a manhunt for a fifth person wanted in connection with the seizure who is believed to be a drug kingpin who has been dubbed the “British Escobar.” The suspects from London and Liverpool, aged 38, 45, 48, and 52, allegedly smuggled the huge 660lbs haul in a banana shipment from Colombia to the port city of Thessaloniki, intended for distribution across Europe and Australia.One of the men in the alleged ring is the brother...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Forces#Merseyside Police#Home Affairs
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female patient, 50, 'bombarded married cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her'

A female patient 'bombarded a cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her', a court has heard. Lisa Addison is alleged to have stalked oncologist Myles Smith following a procedure at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London. Westminster Magistrates' Court...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

417K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy