‘Seven Sons’ #1 is an apocalyptic tale told by a legend

By Robert Reed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Artist Jae Lee returns to creator-owned comics in Seven Sons #1. Written by Robert Windom and Kevin Mao, Seven Sons #1 explores a world that believes it is experiencing the Second Coming. The apocalyptic world of Seven Sons #1 begins in an alternate timeline where Las Vegas is now...

aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #12 blends realism with the fantastical

Superman: Son of Kal-El has been a shot in the arm that superhero comics have needed for some time. It offers a queer main character, a villain who is the embodiment of some of today’s greatest dangers (fake news), and it has a hell of a lot of heart, too. As its writer Tom Taylor told me last week, Jon Kent aka Superman didn’t even punch anyone in the first story arc. Danger looms over his mother and grandparents in this week’s Superman Son of Kal-El #12 though so some punching may be in order.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘X-Men: Red’ #3 continues to evolve Magneto

X-Men: Red is really heating up as conflict continues to rise on Arakko. That’s Mars for you Earthers. Storm and Magneto now live on Arakko, but when faced with a government-operated X-Men controlled and formed by Brand a conflict arises. In today’s issue, Tarn the Uncaring desires a challenger, and whoever wins gains the favor of the Arraki people. No pressure.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5

Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can reveal the covers of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5. Due out September 27th, covers are by Sean Murphy and J. Scott Campbell. Check out our review of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1. Check the solicit and covers below. Gotham’s most wanted, Jackie...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: The Heathens: Hunters Of The Damned TPB

When evil people escape from the depths of the eternal abyss, the Pirate Queen Lady Shih is sent to retrieve them. But when one of history’s most notorious killers breaks free, even she needs help. Enter the Heathens: Shih, Lucky Luciano, Bumpy Johnson, Sofia the Golden Hand and Billy the Kid. From Hell they came to mete out a justice as dark as their own tormented souls.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Win a DVD or Blu-ray copy of terrifying thriller ‘Offseason’

Offseason has been one of 2022’s most pleasant surprises. Starring Jocelin Donahue, the movie is about a woman who receives a mysterious letter informing her that her mother’s grave has been vandalized. The more time she spends on the island she has traveled to, the more she learns about its dark secrets, the people who live there, and her own past.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Rutherford Falls’ season 2 review: Small town charm and a cast to love

On the first season of Rutherford Falls, the titular small town is embroiled in controversy when the local government decides to relocate a statue honoring the colonial founder of where they call home. An ancestor of the founder, Nathan Rutherford, fights to keep the monument in its rightful place citing tradition and history. This puts him at odds with his best friend, Reagan Wells, a member of the Minishonka Nation who originally inhabited the lands where the town sits. Tomorrow, the series returns once again to address complicated sociocultural issues utilizing a character driven comedy.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Blood Syndicate: Season One’ #2 continues the hard road home

Geoffrey Thorne and ChrisCross continue an exploration of young soldiers returning home to a world that hasn’t changed much — well, beyond the superpowers. Blood Syndicate: Season One #2 picks up with Hannibal White, who didn’t join up with Rolando and Carlos in the previous issue. Instead, Hannibal takes a slow walk home, preparing to face his family and let them know about his newfound religion. The journey here feels more introspective than the first issue. Where Rolando was more concerned with the state of the neighborhood, Hannibal is practicing a speech to give his parents. Writer Geoffrey Thorne alternates between speech balloons as Hannibal talks to himself and captions, revealing his inner thoughts, giving life to the inner turmoil the young man is feeling.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: New Mutants #26

WHILE THE QUEEN IS AWAY, DEMONS WILL PLAY! A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo—Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago. Written by: Vita Ayala. Art by: Rod Reis. Cover by: Leinil Francis...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Fables #152

One of the most famous Fables of all might be restored to her former glory, but it’s not going to come without a cost. The benefactor behind her magical resurrection has also come to collect from Geppetto, who we learn has a few strings of his own. Is this godlike being really the one behind the rise of the Empire? And why only now have they returned with a vengeance?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: X-Men: The Animated Series Mystique revealed

On Friday, Hasbro revealed the next figure celebrating X-Men: The Animated Series. This time it will be Raven Darkholme, aka Mystique, revealing the cel-shaded treatment. As with the previous releases in this line, Mystique will come packaged in a retro VHS-style box. Even an unabashed opener like me can appreciate that level of nostalgic detail.
aiptcomics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns to return in new comic series

Marvel’s Midnight Suns are back, in a new limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. Marvel says the new series will “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”. The team will consist of Blade, Kushala the Spirit Rider, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy‘s Zoe Laveau.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #44

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals’ out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you’ll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you’ll have to pick up the issue to find out why!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Eight Billion Genies’ #2 continues the chaos

Charles Soule and Ryan Browne continue their exploration of humanity in Eight Billion Genies #2. The second issue picks right up where the first left off — each human being has their own personal genie that is granting them a single wish, which subsequently turned the world upside down.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Manor Black Fire in Blood #3

Infighting plagues the family of blood while Ari and Reggie make their way through the crypts and origins of Manor Black as the hunt for a successor of the family narrows. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Kickstarter Alert: Skybound’s ‘The Extra Fabulous Experience’

Skybound has announced a new Kickstarter for webcomics creator Zach M. Stafford’s The Extra Fabulous Experience. The Kickstarter is the first-ever graphic novel collection of Extra Fabulous, which also comes with a brand-new party card game called Boo-ty Call. Salacious! It’s now live on Kickstarter through July 13th.
aiptcomics

