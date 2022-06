GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As inflation continues to rise, so does the price of food, which is putting a strain on most people's budgets. Some people are turning to area pantries to provide food for their families due to these unprecedent financial times. One pantry in West Michigan, the Green Apple Pantry, serves one of the most multi-cultural and multi-racial communities in the region.

