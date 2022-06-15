ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri 96 Highway closed east of Carthage, Mo. detours around bridge replacement near Avilla; Closure endures to October 2022

Detour will endure until October 2022.
Bridge overview.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT have alerted all to this extended road closing for months. It’s part of Gov Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The roadway east of Avilla is closed as of today. The detour has begun.

  • Drivers will be directed along the following signed detour:
  • Eastbound Route 96 traffic detoured south on I-49 in Carthage and east on I-44 at Exit 46
  • Westbound drivers on Route 96 detoured west on I-44 to northbound I-49 at Exit 18 to Route 96 at Exit 53 in Carthage

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow road closings. Joplin's South Rangeline overpass of Kansas City Southern track will begin soon.

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

