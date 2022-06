SPRINGFIELD — Erick Buchanon was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Salina Merritt in 2015. Two other victims told police there were able to escape Buchanon’s stabbing spree by jumping out a window, but Merritt didn’t make it, according to a spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. On March 15, 2015, police responded to a 911 call over a stabbing, encountering one victim on Fairfield Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO