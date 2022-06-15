ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

“We Want To Send A Message”: Senator Elder Vogel Discusses Work Zone Safety Bill On A.M. Beaver County

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “You need to put stiff penalties in place so that people pay attention.”. And stiff penalties are precisely the order of Senate Bill 614, dubbed the “Work Zone Safety Bill”, which was introduced by Pennsylvania State Senator Elder Vogel (R/47th) earlier this year. Vogel talked with Matt...

beavercountyradio.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
City of Beaver Falls Hires Two New Career Firefighters

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure...
NewsChannel 36

Lawrenceville Borough served by Pennsylvania D.E.P.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- The Borough of Lawrenceville will be at Tioga County, Pennsylvania, court July 13 over a "Petition to Enforce Order" that was issued to the borough on June 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection accuses Lawrenceville Borough of violating the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water...
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491 an increase of 4.3%. The budget represents a 2.77 mill tax increase to 67.42 mills. Bids for the Center Grange Primary School renovations totaling $10,372,506. were approved by a 6-3 vote by the board....
