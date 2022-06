Starfield doesn't just sound more ambitious than Bethesda Game Studios' previous releases -- Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- but it sounds and looks more ambitious than just about every game before it, bar perhaps a few titles. When it launches, players will be able to explore over 1000 planets and fly and fight in space. The combination of these two makes the game sound massive -- and it is -- but it won't be coupled with seamless space-to-planet flight, something in No Man's Sky, the game Starfield is currently being compared to the most.

