Mikey987654321

TSMC's N3 node looks to have a big and bright future with FinFlex. As pathfinding, research, and development cycle for all-new manufacturing technologies stretches, foundries have to introduce revamped versions of their nodes in a bid to meet client requirements. TSMC on Thursday formally unveiled its N3 (3nm class) family of fabrication processes that will be used to build leading-edge chips in the next three years. One of the key features of N3 is FinFlex technology that gives chip designers additional ways to optimize performance, power, and die size.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO