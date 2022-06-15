Hopewell School Board Approves Tax Increase and Other Supporting Resolutions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported. Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said.

