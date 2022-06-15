ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Hopewell School Board Approves Tax Increase and Other Supporting Resolutions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Residents in the Hopewell School District will be faced with a 3.5 mill tax increase beginning July...

Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491 an increase of 4.3%. The budget represents a 2.77 mill tax increase to 67.42 mills. Bids for the Center Grange Primary School renovations totaling $10,372,506. were approved by a 6-3 vote by the board....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ambridge Council Approves Two Lot Subdivision and Lot Consolidation

Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Ambridge, Pa.) Council on Tuesday night approved the lot subdivision for the Well Built property on the former Sukkup site. Lot consolidation approval for the Beaver County Emergency Services Center was approved. Both actions were approved by the borough engineer and planning commission.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
North Huntingdon delays decision on waiving building permit fee for Norwin

Norwin school officials will have to wait another month before finding out whether North Huntingdon will waive a $15,575 building permit fee for a school roofing project. The township commissioners on Wednesday tabled making a decision until July on the requested waiver. The move comes a week after a majority...
Monroeville Council approves contracts for road improvements

Monroeville Council on June 14 approved a contract of slightly over $1.5 million for a road paving program. The project will be carried out by A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum. Despite having yet to work with Monroeville directly, the construction company has completed successful projects for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and numerous area municipalities.
MONROEVILLE, PA
City of Beaver Falls Hires Two New Career Firefighters

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
Hopewell Twp. Based PGT Trucking INC. Appoints Beaver County Man as Executive Lead

(Photo of Larry Cox provided by PGT Trucking) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PGT Trucking that is based in Hopewell Twp., Beaver County announced that Beaver County resident Laurence Cox, has been promoted to a new executive position of VP of Sustainability Leading PGT’s decarbonization efforts, effective immediately according to a press release that was sent out on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge inspection troubling but did not suggest imminent danger, experts say

Three months before Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed 100 feet into a ravine below, inspectors again rated the span structurally deficient. Following a routine inspection in late September, a report submitted to the city and PennDOT gave the bridge an overall rating of 4 on a 9-point scale, said Penn State University engineering professor Kostas Papakonstantinou.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Education
Brodhead Road Improvement Project Begins Monday in Beaver, Allegheny Counties

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Center and Hopewell townships in Beaver County and Moon and Crescent townships in Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 20 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane...
Structural Fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township, Beaver County Reported

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a structural fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township Thursday night. Firefighters were called out at 5:28 p.m. and were still on scene, at 9;15 p.m., according to 9-1-1. No other information, including the cause, was not available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Butler County Chamber of Commerce hosting LobsterFest

BUTLER (KDKA) - Tickets are now on sale for LobsterFest in Butler County!. The chamber of commerce is hosting the event on Friday, July 15 at the Woods at Eisler Farms. There will be fresh lobster, live music, fireworks, and an open bar. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber...
Friday’s AMBC: Support The Troops

The upcoming “Support The Troops” rally in Beaver will be the focus of an interview on A.M. Beaver County beginning at 8:35 following the news. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER, PA
Judge excludes some evidence in Cranberry discrimination suit

CRANBERRY TWP — The jury in a federal pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against Cranberry Township will not hear about the plaintiff’s receipt of unemployment benefits, but may hear about the cost to taxpayers of paying the plaintiff for full-time work, a judge ruled Wednesday, with the trial scheduled to begin in just more than a week.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

