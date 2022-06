According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO