CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East says it is gearing up to return an MV-22 Osprey to the Navy after conducting innovative repairs. The aviation repair and maintenance facility, located in Havelock, says it made a wing-off stow ring replacement on the aircraft, the first completion of this procedure by a naval aviation depot. The facility also fixed corrosion on the aircraft’s K-fittings with the wing off, rather than the standard wing-on method.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO