ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: 16-year-old seeks treatment 2 days after Park Plaza shooting

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za9CM_0gBc5zFR00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After being shot at a Little Rock mall over the weekend, police say a 16-year-old boy sought treatment Tuesday night for a bullet in his right leg.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the teen told officers that he and his cousins were at the Park Plaza Mall Sunday around 12:30 p.m. He told officers that a man approached him and asked him if he was, calling the teen by name — the name being redacted from the police report due to it being a juvenile. The teen agreed it was his name before walking away, according to the police report.

The report said that the 16-year-old told officers that a man wearing a ski mask started to fight him as he was walking out of the mall.

LRPD: Arrest made in May deadly shooting on Colonel Glenn Road

After being knocked down, police said the victim told them that the suspected shooter took out a “black 9mm handgun” and shot him in the leg.

The victim said he did not go to the hospital Sunday because he thought that the bullet only grazed him, police said. Officers said that the bullet made an entrance wound but did not make an exit wound.

The report said that doctors told the victim that the bullet was still located in his calf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KATV

Cleveland County man charged with negligent homicide after wife dies in crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Cleveland County man was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a January car accident that resulted in his wife's death. Stephen Clark, 60, of the Woodlawn community of Cleveland County, was charged with negligent homicide in connection with a January 2 single-vehicle crash. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

NLRPD: Man dies day after shooting on Hillside Drive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Keith Anthony Waller of El Dorado. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single-family homes. Police said […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy