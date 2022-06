PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s gun violence is leading to an explosion of a new group of gun owners: women. More women sought out license-to-carry applications than men last year in the city. Some gun experts call it unprecedented. A group of women gun owners created a friendship after crossing paths at the Delaware Valley Sports Center in Northeast Philadelphia a few months ago. “I don’t know too many women personally who come to the gun range,” Deborah Kucowski said. Brenda Adams says when the women met, they all “hit it off really well.” The women refer to themselves as Terry’s Angels, after their gun instructor...

