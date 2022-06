District Attorney Tosses Hit and Run Case Against Former Councilman. Kevin Felder, who represented South Dallas and Fair Park, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for failing to stop and render aid after he was said to have struck a teen on a scooter and drove away. The district attorney on Thursday dismissed that charge without offering any comment. Felder has said there was no wreck, but that didn’t stop the spectacle. Former Dallas PD Chief U. Reneé Hall had Felder’s car towed during an off-site City Council meeting. Police kept it for 10 months during the investigation. Felder says all this was politically motivated. (And I have to link to reporters chasing him and taking a tumble in the garage at City Hall.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO