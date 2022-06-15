Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kennebec County in south central Maine Northwestern Knox County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmingdale, or near Gardiner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Camden, Lincolnville, China, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Liberty, Rockport, Palermo, Chelsea, Jefferson, Hope, Appleton, Windsor, Searsmont, Washington, Pittston, Union and Somerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

