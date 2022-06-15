ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Midsouth Attorney Draws on Real-Life Experiences for New Novel

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 3 days ago

John Grisham, watch out. Memphis now has a new homegrown author...

wreg.com

Kait 8

Family of Amazon murder victim hires attorney Ben Crump

HORN LAKE, Miss. (KAIT) – The family of a woman shot and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi has hired attorney Ben Crump. On June 3, Ebony Crockett was killed when she was shot in the back parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center she worked at in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is here with us for a while but as long as you stay hydrated, you should be able to get out and have some fun. We found some fun Mid-South events happening this weekend. The Mid-South Airshow is this weekend at the Millington-Memphis Airport....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tree trimmer promises Problem Solvers to return to abandoned job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A tree trimming company was operating without a license when it left debris and limbs in the backyard of a Bartlett woman in February, according to a Problem Solvers investigation. The owner of Titan Tree Service promised the Problem Solvers he’d return to Bettye Callis’s Bartlett home this weekend to begin clearing […]
BARTLETT, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | With jobs like these, tough criticism goes with the territory | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Without question, the two toughest non-elected jobs in our community are Memphis police chief and superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Yes, the salaries for both are hefty: $230,000 for Police Chief CJ Davis, and nearly $300,000 for Superintendent Joris Ray. But the second-guessing and harsh criticism leveled at both of them are hefty as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

7 Unique Self-Care Treatments to Try in Memphis

No longer are self-care regimens limited to Swedish massages and fancy facials. Once equated with “pampering,” the practice of self-care is now widely accepted as a necessity, and the concept extends way beyond beauty treatments. In search of relief from the stress of our daily lives — both physical and mental — many are turning to holistic wellness practices, and an increasing number of once-alternative therapies have entered the mainstream. From treatments using salt as the primary method of healing to those incorporating sound for relaxation, the options are vast.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of axe attack at Hickory Hill hookah bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked another man with an axe at a hookah bar in Hickory Hill. Police say the attack happened Wednesday evening at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge on Malco Way. Officers made the scene at around 6:41 p.m. that evening. According to police, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother warns shoppers after teen swipes daughter’s car keys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A teen was charged after snatching a young woman’s car keys inside a Hickory Hill beauty supply store. Surveillance video shows the teen snatching her keys while she was inside Beauty Plaza Tuesday afternoon. You can see store clerk Litita Johnson running behind the suspect followed by the store owners. “I told him to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2-year-old killed, mother injured in West Memphis drive-by shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say. West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden. The mother was […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Tennessee Tribune

Abuser and Victim Call Attention to Domestic Violence

MEMPHIS, TN — Domestic violence is not a respecter of persons, Greg Williamson, a former abuser, believes. “It’s multicultural,” he said. “Abusers come in many forms, different ages.”. Likewise for the victims. Many of them are women whom men have battered or degraded. Or both.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 critical in separate weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been listed in critical condition after officers said they were shot over the weekend. The first shooting happened Friday night in Hickory Hill around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital. Officers said they detained one person. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of Bartlett officer accepts medal in his honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a Bartlett police officer who died from COVID-19 accepted a medal of honor for him Tuesday. Corrections Officer Vassar Odean Richmond died from complications of COVID-19 in October 2021 after he contracted it while working at the Bartlett City Jail. Richmond served with the Bartlett Police Department for three years […]
BARTLETT, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mayor talks Pepper Chase extension, markers in blog post

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite this week touched on a couple of things in his most recent blog postings from the “Mayor’s Report” on the official city website. One involved the work of extending Pepper Chase Road south from the Landers Center. Musselwhite said the work is underway and is making significant progress.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

How Trinity Health Center is helping those in need in north Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The non-profit Trinity Health Center is providing valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake, Mississippi. "Trinity Health Center at The Dream Center provides hope and healing to the community,” said Irene Wilson, Director of Trinity Health Center. “DeSoto County Dream Center offers for services. That's healthcare, education, clothing and food."
HORN LAKE, MS

