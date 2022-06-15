ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 2.9M Ford vehicles recalled due to risk of ‘rollaway’ crashes

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Company is recalling at least 2.9 million cars due to the risk of rollaway crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford recalled five models, including sedans, SUVs and vans manufactured between 2013 and 2021.

In the recall report, the NHTSA said that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission could degrade or detach. That could prevent the vehicles from being shifted into park and instead put into a different gear, allowing them to roll away.

Ford said that approximately 2,925,968 vehicles are affected by the recall:

  • 1,726,763 — Ford Escape (2013-2019)
  • 509,400 — Ford Edge (2015-2018)
  • 439,483 — Ford Fusion (2013-2016)
  • 143,220 — Ford C-Max (2013-2018)
  • 107,102 — Ford Transit Connect (2013-2021)

Ford said that there had been four reports of injuries possibly connected to the problem and six property damage claims. According to The Associated Press, the company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by mail beginning June 27.

