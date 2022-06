SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In a reminder of the ongoing threat of wildfires, local fire crews responded to several sudden grass and vegetation fires over the weekend. "We're at the early stages of the fire season, but it looks like we're going to be busy," said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn, who was responding to a three-acre vegetation fire near the American River in Carmichael.

