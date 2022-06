Grab your guitar and put on your dancin’ shoes, because a new compilation is set to get you informed and excited about an Eau Claire-based music label. Philville Records is a music label/recording studio owned by Matt Sayles in Eau Claire, which produces roots music in the blues, country, and bluegrass genres. While Philville has only called Eau Claire home since 2019, the label is celebrating 20 years of producing music this year with its first volume of collected works, which will start in 2002 and stretch through the mid-2000s.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO