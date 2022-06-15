Police investigating after cars stolen from Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of car thefts from Will Rogers World Airport.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating two cases of stolen vehicles that were taken from the airport in March and April.
Investigators say both of the vehicles were white Jeep Grand Cherokees.
On Wednesday, authorities released surveillance camera images of two people they would like to speak with in regards to the crimes.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
