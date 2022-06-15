ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

An easy mid-June day

 3 days ago

A very normal mid-June day for the desert; not much wind, and plenty of warm sunshine with temps near 100 degrees. Breezy to gusty winds return tomorrow along with more heat. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the winds will keep blowing through the weekend, but the heat breaks down quickly for Father’s Day.

