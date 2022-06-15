ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Monsoon season kicks off, but when does it really impact Utah?

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaMmz_0gBc1TL900

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day.

We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help deliver winds, the threat of thunderstorms and increased deep-level moisture to a part of Utah. The atmospheric setup is a favorable flow pattern with an area of high pressure to our East and an area of low pressure in the Northwest, so it forces a southerly flow.

This allows for enhanced moisture from the South, in this case from the Gulf of California, to move into the Great Basin. This type of pattern screams monsoon style, but to understand what that fully means, we have to break down exactly how the monsoon season happens in the Beehive State.

FREE FESTIVAL: Rock music festival ‘Here Comes the Sun’ kicks off in Payson this June

The word “monsoon” actually means the seasonal reversal of winds. The seasonal change occurs in upper-level winds from the polar westerlies to tropical easterlies and includes a switch from dry west winds high up in the atmosphere to moist winds from the east or southeast. The rain actually starts to the south of us over southern Mexico when heavy rainfall starts in May and June. Rain quickly spreads north along the western slopes of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range and starts to move north. Typically, the monsoon season amps up in the Southwestern United States in early July and can hold on until mid to late September.

For Utah, we have a couple of key players when it comes to the monsoon which includes the “Four Corners High” and our sources of tropical moisture. We have two different sources of tropical moisture with the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California. The Four Corners High sets up near southeastern Utah and has a clockwise flow, which helps draw moist, humid air into Utah. We get thunderstorm development when hot, unstable air rises and with plenty of mid and low-level moisture present during monsoon season. We can tap into heavy rain, numerous thunderstorms and frequently-triggered severe storms and flash flooding.

CAUGHT: Woman arrested in Utah stole dead baby’s identity to secure job, passport, $1.5 million in PPP loans

Utah has plenty of steep terrain and slick rock so flash flooding can tear through slot canyons and popular landscapes throughout the state. Monsoon thunderstorms can also be high-based or dry, meaning we get lightning but little rain to follow. This scenario is a big problem during fire season due to drought conditions, hot temperatures and at times, gusty winds, so lightning can easily spark a wildfire.

Last year, the summer of 2021 brought what some called the “miracle monsoon” with an abundance of moisture. While the water was welcome and helped drought conditions in the southwest corner of the state, the storms caused epic flooding in many Utah towns including Cedar City, Panguitch, Moab and at National Parks including Capitol Reef.

When it comes to water storage, you can’t really bet on monsoon moisture to help with drought conditions because the summer rains don’t reliably show up. We had several years prior to 2021 when the monsoon had little impact on Utah.

RESCUED: Utah firefighters rescue fallen baby red-tailed hawk

What will this year bring? Time will tell but be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team and Utah’s Most Accurate forecast for the latest forecast.

We are proactive when it comes to alerting the public to the threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding, so stay with us on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

A weekend of weather warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We all enjoyed a fairly calm week all across Utah, but that is about to change as we head into the weekend. A very strong southerly flow will bring strong winds, Red Flag warnings, thunderstorms, and even potential flash floods to a very active Beehive State. There is a […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

I-80 lanes reopen amid wildfire

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes have reopened once again on I-80 East. UPDATED FRIDAY 6/17/22 8:03 p.m. TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes have closed again along I-80 in Tooele County as crews continue to battle the Lakeshore Wildfire According to UDOT all eastbound lanes on I-80 near milepost 99 are closed. Almost four […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Weather warnings posted for Friday and Father’s Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah!  We have big changes on the way, with an increasing southerly flow.  The western side of the state will have an increasing South/Southwesterly flow and winds will be cranking.  This southerly push targets the West Desert the most, but we will likely see whipping winds yet again […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Heavy Rain#Southern Utah#Weather
ksl.com

Utah to receive early monsoon dose this weekend. What does that mean for the summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — This week just so happens to be monsoon awareness week for the National Weather Service. It's a week meteorologists use to remind people of how beneficial rains from summer monsoonal storms — prominent in the Southwest — can also result in dangerous situations, including flash, areal or river flooding in slot canyons and in communities. Utahns experienced plenty of this last year when the traditional monsoons returned, resulting in millions of dollars of damage throughout the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Gov. Cox explains why Utah let its emergency declaration expire even as drought intensifies

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's most recent emergency drought declaration, which Gov. Spencer Cox issued on April 21, is already over. It expired near the end of May as the state legislature, which has to approve an extension of an emergency declaration, allowed it to run out without a vote. It was a decision that the governor said Thursday morning he agreed with before the order expired.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah heats up, but another disturbance on the way

UTAH (ABC4) – Wednesday is a beautiful, near-perfect day. Very close to seasonal temperatures, clear blue skies, and even the wind died down a little bit for us. But the high-pressure system staying with us will be upping the heat and we should feel it quite a bit starting Thursday when temperatures will jump up […]
KSLTV

Winds driving wildfires in Tooele, Salt Lake counties

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Crews responded to two new fires Friday, one of which closed part of Interstate 80 and was threatening power lines in the area. The Lakeshore Fire was reported Friday afternoon near milepost 100 on I-80. Eastbound lanes were closed for a time while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. They temporarily reopened, only to close again when the flames reignited.
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Stong winds may lead to reduced visibility, drive safe this weekend

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Gusts of strong winds and dry conditions could lead to sandstorms across the state this weekend. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) urges drivers to be extra cautious while traveling this weekend. Lt. Scott Robertson responded to a call, nearly one year ago, after a sandstorm caused a 22-vehicle pileup that left […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Early season heat snaps back with another disturbance on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! High pressure has a grip on the Great Basin and that’s triggered temperatures to jump above average throughout the state.  Expect mostly sunny skies with daytime hitting the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and in Central Utah with a few 90s further south and heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Fire weather warnings, microburst winds expected across Utah

(KUTV) — The National Weather Service has issued a number of warnings and watches across the state of Utah for Friday and Saturday. According to 2News Chief meteorologists Sterling Poulson, our weather is headed toward severe "dangerous" conditions over the next 24 hours. A powerful storm off the coast...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Lakeshore Fire sees no overnight growth, 90% contained

UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/18/22 9:01 a.m. TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol reports that I-80 eastbound has been reopened at milepost 99. Officials say that intermittent closures may still be necessary as crews work in the area. UHP is urging the public to stay alert while driving in the area, and to use alternate routes […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Things to do on Juneteenth in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family. Here are […]
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Angel Garden Sign at Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's) Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

What are the Bonneville Salt Flats?

TOOELE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is filled with lakes and dried up lakes as well. The Bonneville Salt Flats is one of the most unique ones. The Bonneville Salt Flats were formed when Lake Bonneville dried up. The lake spanned over 30,000 acres, filling much of the Great Basin. The salt flats are about […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: New fire now threatens Rio Tinto along I-80

UPDATED: FRIDAY 6/17/22 9:07 p.m. TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has started burning along Lakeshore Fire Friday evening. Cypress Fire is burning nearly 100 acres at the junction of SR 201 and I-80, according to Utah Wildfire. Officials say Cypress Fire has jumped the roadway and is now threatening the Rio Tinto Smelter. […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy