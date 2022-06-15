U.S. Border Patrol is looking into 'challenge coin' memorializing treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio
Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the coin's...www.chron.com
Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the coin's...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0