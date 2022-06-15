ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta starts in August, Amazon listing suggests

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could start as soon as August 15, according to an Amazon listing.

Pre-orders offer early access to the open beta, as Activision previously announced. In an FAQ , the company said "tokens will be sent close to the beginning of your beta start date." Now, all Amazon listings for the game (noted by VGC ) promise that those early access codes will be sent out on August 15.

There's been no official confirmation of when the open beta will begin, and it will start at different times for different platforms. PlayStation consoles will get the beta "at least five days" before other platforms, but pre-orders will offer some sort of early access regardless of where you play.

Historically, Call of Duty betas have offered a weekend of PlayStation early access, closed for a few days, and then offered early access to the remaining platforms the following week, concluding with a few days of truly open access for all players.

Modern Warfare 2 got its big reveal a week ago, and fresh details about the game have continued trickling out ever since. We talked with the developers about the Modern Warfare 2 campaign , and a lengthy gameplay demo at Summer Game Fest offered some idea of what to expect.

Developer Infinity Ward has also confirmed that this is the start of a major tech change for the series, as all future Call of Duty games will be produced on a single, unified engine .

Check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guide for everything you need to know about the upcoming FPS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betas#Warfare#Video Game#Activision#Faq#The Modern Warfare 2#Infinity Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

When does Fortnite Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 4 start may feel like a premature question at such an early stage in the current season, but it's never too soon to think about when we'll be moving on and what the Season 4 Battle Pass theme will end up being. After an explosive battle between the Imagined Order and the Seven during the latest Fortnite live event saw the IO defeated and their grip on the island crumble, it's now party time in Fortnite and everything is a lot more chilled... but how long will this period of relative peace last? If you're looking to the future already and want to know what's next for Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 3, then here's everything we know about it so far.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022: team your new console with a premium mega screen

The best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X is a brand new category of large-picture projection now - one that overlaps with the best projector territory but also one that stands in its own right. With the introduction of a new generation of consoles, suddenly, millions of people have a big upgrade in their media quality. New consoles have cemented the popularity of DVDs, then the switch to Blu Ray, and now are bringing 4K UHD Blu Ray players into more homes than ever before - this means there's space for the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X in an increasingly-crowded display market. And all that development is without even thinking about the games themselves: every generation brings a new level of graphical fidelity, smoother frame rates, and increasingly-detailed environments.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy