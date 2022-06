FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman’s Arkansas squad will get a headstart on the 2022-23 basketball season when they play four games on an 11-day trip in Italy and Spain. The team will depart Fayetteville on Aug. 6 and arrive in Valencia, Spain on Aug. 7. The first game will be in Valencia on Aug. 9. Then in two days the Hogs will play a game in Madrid. The third game will be Aug. 12 also in Madrid. The fourth and only game in Italy will be Aug. 14 in Lake Como, Italy. On Friday, Musselman met with reporters to discuss the trip.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO