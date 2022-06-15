Teen arrested in Mobile, charged with shooting stolen gun from Montgomery

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot a gun within the city limits Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said officers responded to the 6400 block of Old Shell Road around 1:43 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. That’s where they found the 15-year-old who witnesses said shot a gun.

The gun police found was reported stolen out of Montgomery. The teen was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

